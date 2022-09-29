Data show most of guaranteed income being spent on food, clothing, city says

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — What happens when you give 110 single parents with school-age children whose income is at or below 120% of the federal poverty line an unconditional cash payment of $660 a month for a year?

They’ll spend $358.45, or 54.31%, of that $660, at retailers and discount superstores on things like food, clothing, household goods and hygiene products.

That’s one of the initial findings of the Mayors for a Guaranteed Income program in Shreveport.

The data released this week “... is a breakthrough for justice, equality and the guaranteed income movement. It proves that cash is an urgent solution to the failures of the American economy,” Mayor Adrian Perkins says in a news release about the program. “It’s time for leaders at every level to join us in this guaranteed income movement to finally create an economy that works for all.”

Initial data also show that participants in Shreveport’s Guaranteed Income program also spent:

the majority of funds on basic necessities like food, household goods and transportation;

22.27% at grocery stores;

6.78% on housing and utilities; and,

5.92% on transportation costs like gas and car repair.

Other expenses included loan repayments, medical expenses and tuition.

