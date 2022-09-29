Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Coolest temps since April in the ArkLaTex

Updates on Tropical Storm Ian
By Austin Evans
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Let’s start with an update on Tropical Storm Ian. The storm made landfall yesterday at 2:05 PM central time and has caused catastrophic flooding across large parts of western Florida. Ian continues to move through the state of Florida and is now a Tropical Storm and is forecast to move back into the Atlantic this afternoon. The coasts of Georgia and South Carolina are currently under tropical storm warning. Note: The video attached to this article was recorded before Ian weakened to a Tropical Storm.

Here in the ArkLaTex, we have beautiful weather ahead, as we have been discussing. Highs today will be a bit cooler than average with highs in the mid and upper-70s. Sunny skies will dominate, and not a cloud will be present. Tonight, some of the coolest temperatures we have seen since April with overnight lows across much of the region dropping into the mid-40s.

Tomorrow is also a bit cooler than average with highs in the low-80s. Again, nothing will happen in the weather, just a beautiful day. This weekend will be more of the same as well.

Some clouds might be showing up next week, but temperatures look to stay in the low to mid-80s through the extended forecast.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least three vehicles were involved in a wreck at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E...
Coroner IDs passenger who died 5 days after 4-vehicle crash at E. Kings at E. 70th
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Man found guilty for sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.
Shreveport man found guilty of sexual relationship with teenager
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say
Abandoned house fire, Shreveport.
SFD crews called to fight vacant house fire near downtown

Latest News

Cool temperatures tonight
Austin's Thursday Morning Weather Update
Hurricane force winds put lives and property at risk up and down Florida's Gulf Coast.
Former Bossier resident finds himself in the path of Hurricane Ian
Beautiful again Thursday
Great fall weather continues in the ArkLaTex while Hurricane Ian brings devastation to Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Cat 4
Ian, now a Cat 2, lingers over Florida