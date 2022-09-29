Coolest temps since April in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Let’s start with an update on Tropical Storm Ian. The storm made landfall yesterday at 2:05 PM central time and has caused catastrophic flooding across large parts of western Florida. Ian continues to move through the state of Florida and is now a Tropical Storm and is forecast to move back into the Atlantic this afternoon. The coasts of Georgia and South Carolina are currently under tropical storm warning. Note: The video attached to this article was recorded before Ian weakened to a Tropical Storm.

Here in the ArkLaTex, we have beautiful weather ahead, as we have been discussing. Highs today will be a bit cooler than average with highs in the mid and upper-70s. Sunny skies will dominate, and not a cloud will be present. Tonight, some of the coolest temperatures we have seen since April with overnight lows across much of the region dropping into the mid-40s.

Tomorrow is also a bit cooler than average with highs in the low-80s. Again, nothing will happen in the weather, just a beautiful day. This weekend will be more of the same as well.

Some clouds might be showing up next week, but temperatures look to stay in the low to mid-80s through the extended forecast.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.