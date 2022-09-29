Ceremony honors La. law enforcement officers who died in line of duty in 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nine Louisiana law enforcement officers and a K-9 officer who died in the line of duty in 2021 were honored during a special ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 29.
They were commemorated by the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement in a special Medal of Honor Ceremony at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol.
1. Stephen Christopher Arnold (Detective) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office
2. Austin Spencer Bush (Patrolman) - Houma Police Department
3. William Earl Collins, Jr. (Officer) - Doyline Police Department
4. Trey Copeland (Officer) - Cotton Valley Police Department
5. Charles F. Dotson (Sgt.) - Baton Rouge Police Department
6. Adam Gaubert (Master Trooper) - Louisiana State Police
7. Randy James Guidry (Officer) - Youngsville Police Department
8. Martinus Mitchum (Reserve Deputy Constable) - 2nd City Court of New Orleans Constable’s Office
9. Theresa Elizabeth Simon (Sgt.) - Slidell Police Department
K-9 “Ivar” with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was also honored during the ceremony.
The number of Medal of Honor recipients has reached a total of 142 since the program’s inception and four K-9 honorees.
