Caddo Democratic panel hosting Shreveport mayoral forum this evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport mayoral candidate forum will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at Winnfield Funeral Home, 3701 Hollywood Ave. in Shreveport.

The gathering is sponsored by the Caddo Democratic Parish Executive Committee.

The election will be held Nov. 8 with a runoff Dec. 10, if necessary. Polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. each day.

Oct. 11 is the deadline to register to vote in person.

Early voting will be conducted Oct. 25-Nov. 1.

[KSLA News 12 will hold a Shreveport mayoral candidate forum at 7 p.m. Oct. 19. The focus will be on economic development. Submit questions by clicking here]

[The Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce posed questions to the candidates running for mayor, City Council and School Board. Click here to see the candidates’ responses.]

