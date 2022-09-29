Ask the Doctor
84-year-old man missing after walking away from retirement center

By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Ronald James Colwort?

Around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, the 84-year-old walked away from Leslie Lakes Retirement Center in Arcadia. According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Colwort suffers from memory loss, dementia. He was walking toward Hazel Street.

Colwort is 5′7″ and weighs 160 pounds. He has blue eyes, and has short gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a button-up plaid shirt.

Crews at the retirement center searched the area prior to notifying authorities. Police searched the area including downtown, I-20 eastbound, westbound and U.S. 80.

Anyone with any information regarding the location of Colwort is urged to contact the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 263-2215.

