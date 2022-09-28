Wildfire burns along US 98 north of Wright City, Okla.

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — Yet another wildfire is burning in McCurtain County, Okla.

(Source: Ringold Fire Chief Jesse Phipps)

Multiple agencies are working a grass fire along U.S. 98 north of the town of Wright City, Okla., Ringold Fire Chief Jesse Phipps told KSLA News 12 on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Some homes are being threatened.

Much of the firefight is along the roadside. Water also is being dumped from single-engine air tankers.

This wildfire is at least the third in recent days in that area of Oklahoma.

