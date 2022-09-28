Ask the Doctor
Wildfire burns along US 98 north of Wright City, Okla.

By Curtis Heyen and Doug Warner
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — Yet another wildfire is burning in McCurtain County, Okla.

(Source: Ringold Fire Chief Jesse Phipps)

Multiple agencies are working a grass fire along U.S. 98 north of the town of Wright City, Okla., Ringold Fire Chief Jesse Phipps told KSLA News 12 on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Some homes are being threatened.

Much of the firefight is along the roadside. Water also is being dumped from single-engine air tankers.

This wildfire is at least the third in recent days in that area of Oklahoma.

PREVIOUS VIDEO:

[RELATED: Wildfire burning in McCurtain Co., Okla.; countywide burn ban issued]

