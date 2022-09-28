Ask the Doctor
Sunny skies here at home while Hurricane Ian nears landfall

By Austin Evans
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:44 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Ready for more beautiful weather? That’s the good news I hope will help you crest the middle of the week. Sunny skies, blue skies, and very little cloud cover are expected today here in the ArkLaTex. Highs today in the mid-80s are expected and it will be comfortable as well since we are seeing low humidity. Clear skies tonight as well and it’ll be cool, similar to the last couple of nights and mornings, with lows in the low and mid-50s.

Tomorrow is more of the same. Sunny skies and low humidity. Highs tomorrow should hit the very upper-70s and low-80s, this will be slightly below average for this time of year. Low temperatures tomorrow night will drop to the low-50s again.

We continue to track Hurricane Ian and a very serious situation is developing in Florida. Ian is forecast to intensify into a category 4 major hurricane prior to making landfall. Widespread heavy rain, hurricane-force wind, and everything that comes with a hurricane are expected in the next few days.

Meanwhile, in the ArkLaTex, we are seeing sunny days through the weekend with highs in the mid-80s for the most part. No rain chances in the immediate future.

