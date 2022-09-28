Ask the Doctor
Shreveport man found guilty of sexual relationship with teenager

Man found guilty for sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.
Man found guilty for sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.(MGN)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man with a history of sex crimes has been found guilty of having a sexual relationship with a juvenile.

On Sept. 27, Brandon Davenport, 41, was found guilty of having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl. Six jurors heard testimony from six witnesses, including the victim, her father, law officers, and a forensic expert.

Evidence showed that Davenport, who was age 39 at the time, had consensual sex multiple times with the 14-year-old when the two worked together at a local car dealership car wash. The victim’s father discovered inappropriate communication between his daughter and Davenport, then learned that his daughter was pregnant.

The father contacted authorities to report the crime. They discovered Davenport and his victim had sex in vehicles and other hiding spots around the business.

Davenport was also convicted in 2004 of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and was a registered sex offender.

Davenport will be returning to court Oct. 18 for sentencing.

