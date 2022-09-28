Ask the Doctor
SFD crews called to fight fire vacant house fire near Downtown

By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department were called to a fire near Downtown on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 28. The blaze could be spotted from KSLA News 12′s Tower Cam.

Crews got the call just before 6 a.m. to the 900 block of Sam Fertitta Drive.

Crews on the scene say that the home was vacant at the time and no utilities were hooked up.

No one was injured putting out the fire.

Abandoned house fire, Shreveport.
Abandoned house fire, Shreveport.(ksla)

