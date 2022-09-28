SFD crews called to fight fire vacant house fire near Downtown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department were called to a fire near Downtown on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 28. The blaze could be spotted from KSLA News 12′s Tower Cam.

Crews got the call just before 6 a.m. to the 900 block of Sam Fertitta Drive.

Crews on the scene say that the home was vacant at the time and no utilities were hooked up.

The cause is under investigation. (KSLA)

No one was injured putting out the fire.

The cause is under investigation. (KSLA)

Abandoned house fire, Shreveport. (ksla)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.