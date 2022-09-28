Real Time Crime Center says ‘small cases’ to blame for delay in camera installations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a year ago, the City of Shreveport unveiled the Real Time Crime Center - a central network of cameras that multiple agencies can access to respond to emergencies and crimes.

Only two cameras have been permanently installed, aside from cameras registered with citizens. During Mayor Adrian Perkins’ news conference on Tuesday, Sept. 27, officials had no comment on a timeline for the center.

During a city council meeting held Wednesday, Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor asked questions about the cameras as well. Chief Technology Officer Keith Hanson responded.

“They would’ve already been starting to hang, but once we started looking at that process of pulling that conduit into the enclosure, there’s just not a lot of room in the small cases we created. That is on me. I just did not understand that process on the pole,” he said.

KSLA reached out to the city for a possible timeline on when this issue would be solved. We are still waiting on a response.

