Prysmian Group plant in Marshall hiring for 75 new jobs as major expansion continues

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Prysmian Group and its plant in Marshall, formerly known as General Cable, held a job fair in Marshall Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Over the summer, Prysmian broke ground on a $50 million expansion, which is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023. With the expansion, the facility will be over one million square feet; 75 news jobs will be created, including positions for machine operators, logistics, and skilled trades.

“As we continue our growth in the region, we are proud to be able to boost our local communities by hiring local,” said Chelsea Ratcliff, PHR, Marshall human resources manager for Prysmian Group North America. “We know that this job fair will produce some outstanding candidates for our expanded Marshall facility, and we look forward to adding new team members to our talented workforce in efforts to contribute to the economic growth of Marshall and the surrounding community.”

Prysmian has been a major employer in Harrison County for more than 50 years. The company has more than 400 employees, and the facility in Marshall is Prysmian’s largest plant in North America.

For more information about available jobs, text MARSHALL to 866-745-6271, or click here.

