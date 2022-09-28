Ask the Doctor
Pediatrician arrested for child porn, video voyeurism; former employer releases statement

A man formerly employed as a pediatric cardiologist has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography, according to EBRSO.
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man formerly employed as a pediatric cardiologist has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Officials arrested Antonio Felipe Belda, 37, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and charged him with over 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles under 13 and 50 counts of video voyeurism.

EBRSO reportedly began looking into this case in early September. The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Louisiana State Police, and Homeland Security Investigations assisted in this joint investigation.

The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System reportedly fired Belda after learning about the allegations and his arrest. The health system released the following statement:

There is no indication that any equipment was utilized at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

