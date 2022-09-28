Pediatrician arrested for child porn, video voyeurism; former employer releases statement

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man formerly employed as a pediatric cardiologist has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Officials arrested Antonio Felipe Belda, 37, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and charged him with over 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles under 13 and 50 counts of video voyeurism.

EBRSO reportedly began looking into this case in early September. The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Louisiana State Police, and Homeland Security Investigations assisted in this joint investigation.

The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System reportedly fired Belda after learning about the allegations and his arrest. The health system released the following statement:

“We are shocked to learn of the disturbing allegations against one of our recently employed physicians. When we became aware of these charges and arrest at his home this morning, the physician was immediately terminated with no further patient or staff contact. Our physician hiring process is extremely rigorous and includes background checks, multiple reference checks and other nationally recognized best practices. We will continue to cooperate fully with our law enforcement partners. As always, the safety and care of our patients and team members is our top priority.”

There is no indication that any equipment was utilized at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

