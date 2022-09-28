Moms on a Mission group sets out to better Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Moms wear many hats in the family.

Two Shreveport moms have set out to make an impact in the community. Their organization is called Moms on a Mission.

Martha Tyler and Yolanda George say the purpose of the organization is to support the youth and senior citizens, as well as honor the mothers of children who have died from gun violence.

Moms on a Mission is a Shreveport group dedicated to improving the community by providing meals and support to children, mothers, and senior citizens. (Moms on a Mission)

“We got tired of seeing our sisters cry and hurt. We got tired of seeing our children murdered every week. We got tired of consoling our sisters,” George said.

The pair sat down with KSLA News 12′s Destinee Patterson to talk about what they have done and what they plan to do for the city.

