Man found shot dead in Magnolia; police investigating

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after finding the body of a man who had been shot.

Police say on Tuesday, Sept. 27 around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of S Clay Street on reports of someone being hit by a car. When they got there, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. The man was identified as Dennis Wayne Cooper, 60, of Magnolia.

Cooper’s body and evidence from the scene was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for processing. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Magnolia Police Department at 870-234-3765 or 870-234-5655.

