LSUS hosts open house for diversity office

Open house for DICE office at LSUS.
Open house for DICE office at LSUS.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement (DICE) at Louisiana State University Shreveport held an open house for their new facility on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The opening of the office is meant to be a physical representation of the campus’ commitment to DICE initiatives.

“LSU has a very diverse student population and we’re happy to show that off any chance that we get. We think it enhances the productivity after they graduate and here it’s an opportunity for them to grow and develop,” said Dr. Kenna Franking, assistant vice provost at LSUS.

Tune in to KSLA at 6 for a tour of the new building.

