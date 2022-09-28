LSUS hosts open house for diversity office

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement (DICE) at Louisiana State University Shreveport held an open house for their new facility on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The opening of the office is meant to be a physical representation of the campus’ commitment to DICE initiatives.

“LSU has a very diverse student population and we’re happy to show that off any chance that we get. We think it enhances the productivity after they graduate and here it’s an opportunity for them to grow and develop,” said Dr. Kenna Franking, assistant vice provost at LSUS.

