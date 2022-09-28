(KSLA) — Looking for work? Check out the KSLA News 12 Jobs Map:

WE’RE HIRING

SEPT. 28

Prysmian Group will hold a job fair from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd. South in Marshall, Texas. This job fair is in response to Prysmian’s recent $50 million investment and expansion project, which was commemorated with a groundbreaking at the facility in June 2022.

Scheduled for completion in early summer 2023, the project will expand the Marshall facility to over a million square feet and create 75 new positions, including machine operators, logistics and skilled trades. This hiring event supports Prysmian’s phased approach to filling the newly added positions.

Candidates seeking employment are asked to come prepared with copies of an up-to-date resume and two forms of identification. Candidates may be interviewed and hired on the spot during the job fair. To learn more about the available jobs, text MARSHALL to (866) 745-6271 or visit Prysmian’s careers page.

OCT. 8

Sabre Industries will be conducting walk-in interviews from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at its offices at 5031 Hazel Jones Road in Bossier City, La.

The company is looking to fill the positions of electrical, mechanical and conduit technicians, welders, equipment operators, material handlers, inventory control, paint & blast and production supervisor.

A post-offer physical and drug screening are required.

Sabre Industries provides weekly pay, overtime, benefits and opportunities to advance. Click here for more information, including additional career opportunities.

SEASONAL

Walmart has announced plans to hire 40,000 U.S. associates for the holiday season and beyond. The company will be welcoming associates in a variety of seasonal and full-time roles.

It will start by offering additional hours to current associates who want them. Then it will offer the opportunity for those who want to earn extra money working on a temporary basis.

That will include:

• Seasonal store associates to assist customers however they want to shop, whether that’s in store or by using pickup and delivery services.

• Full-time, permanent truck drivers who keep the company moving year-round.

• Customer care associates for Walmart’s call centers in Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Orlando, Phoenix, Northwest Arkansas and Draper, Utah.

Those who are interested can apply for open roles by clicking here.

LOOKING FOR WORKERS?

Send details of your job fair or other hiring event via email to news12@ksla.com for inclusion on the KSLA News 12 Jobs Map.

