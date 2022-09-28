Ask the Doctor
How grant from Project Safe Neighborhood will help SPD target crime

(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At a news conference held on Tuesday, Sept. 28, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith announced the department has once again been awarded a Project Safe Neighborhood Grant.

[RELATED: Shreveport mayor & SPD chief speak on violent crime statistics, hopes for future]

“Just recently we’ve been awarded Project Safe Neighborhood Grant again, which targets crime and violence in our neighborhoods and it’s extended throughout 2024,” said Smith.

The program was started back in 2001 by the Department of Justice to bring local and state leaders together to target cities with high crime.

In Shreveport, the focus is on stopping gang activity and gun violence. In October, $152,565 will be awarded to the U.S. attorney’s selection committee to select awardees. In 2021, $150,551 was awarded.

“Project Safe Neighborhood focus on gang activity and gun violence. The Shreveport Police Department is the fiscal agent for the U.S. Attorney’s Office and just like all other organization we have to apply for the funding as well. We will be applying for funding to combat gun and gang violence in Shreveport and Caddo Parish. Each year we combine a task force with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office to fight gang and gun violence.”

Shreveport Police Department

U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown says the grant has made a difference over the years.

“For example, a law enforcement agency may need some type of equipment to further violent crime prevention, body cams or maybe overtime hours for law enforcement. You may have a nonprofit for example that does a lot of violent crimes prevention activities,” he said.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 6 for a rundown of how the money is allocated.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

