Great fall weather continues in the ArkLaTex while Hurricane Ian brings devastation to Florida

By Jeff Castle
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The beautiful and calm early fall weather isn’t going away anytime soon here in the ArkLaTex. In the tropics, Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida as a worst case scenario storm.

We’ll enjoy sunny and pleasantly warm conditions the rest of today. Temperatures will reach the low to mid to 80s in most spots.

Clear skies and quiet conditions remain tonight. Temperatures will cool down nicely again, bottoming out in the low to mid 50s by Thursday morning.

A reinforcing shot of pleasant fall air is settling in for the rest of the week. Expect more sunshine, pleasant temperatures and zero humidity. Highs Thursday and Friday will run near 80. The mornings will turn a little cooler with upper 40s to low 50s expected Thursday and Friday nights.

No changes are expected for the weekend with sunshine and dry weather continuing. Temperatures will begin creeping back up into the low to mid 80s for highs.

The forecast remains an uneventful one into next week with low humidity and just slightly warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Sunny and dry weather continues through at least the middle of next week.

Hurricane Ian made landfall just after 2pm Central along the coast of Florida west of Fort Myers with maximum sustained winds of 150mph. Destructive winds and a storm surge of up to 18 feet has been battering the coast. The storm is starting to weaken, but will likely remain a hurricane through Thursday morning as it moves more inland toward the Orlando area. It may briefly move back out over water in the western Atlantic, but it isn’t expected to regain any strength. A turn to the north this weekend will bring it back inland over Georgia and the Carolinas with more wind and rain impacts possible.

Father out into the Atlantic Tropical Depression 11 has formed. It’s expected to only last briefly and could become Tropical Storm Julia before fizzling out in a few days. It poses no threat to land.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

