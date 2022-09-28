Artist unveils two murals at MLK Health Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The MLK Health Center in Shreveport unveiled two new murals on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Local artist Cathy Cobb said she wanted to maker her work reflect the beauty of the Highland neighborhood.

The murals feature flowers and trees along an outside fence and inside wall of the center.

“This particular piece was just inspired by this gorgeous community garden that is here. What we wanted to do was to capture it in its beauty and then to be able to keep it in bloom all year round even when it’s cold outside,” she said.

The Shreveport Art Council sponsored the murals.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.