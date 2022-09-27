Ask the Doctor
Train derails in Lafayette County

A train derailed in Stamps, Ark. on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
A train derailed in Stamps, Ark. on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STAMPS, Ark. (KSLA) - Multiple train cars derailed in Lafayette County Monday night (Sept. 26), according to the Lafayette County Press.

It appears an axle dropped below one of the train cars and became stuck in the ground. This caused the car to hike up into the air and come off the tracks. This then caused a chain reaction, making seven other cars derail. The train came to a stop about 200 yards west of the crossing.

This all happened at the crossing on Highway 53.

RESIDENTS OF STAMPS: At this time Lafayette County Sheriff's Department, Stamps Police Department, both Stamps and...

Posted by Lafayette County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 26, 2022

Sources say there were no hazardous materials involved, and no evacuations were issued.

