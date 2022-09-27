Shreveport teens to be tried as adults, both facing attempted murder charge

Ask the Doctor
Aareon DeShawn McKinney, 17, and Kevin A. Player, 16 are both facing a charge of attempted second-degree murder.(MGN)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport teenagers will be tried as adults for their alleged involvement in an August armed robbery.

Aareon DeShawn McKinney, 17, and Kevin A. Player, 16 are both facing a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

The armed robbery took place on August 30 outside the Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton Street in North Shreveport. Shots were fired during the incident.

The teens are able to be tried as adults because of the provisions of Louisiana Children’s Code Article 305, which allows a District Attorney to have jurisdiction of certain juvenile offenders age 15 or older transferred to District Court.

Two transfer orders were signed for the Teens on Monday, Sept. 26. The pair will be held at the Caddo Correctional Center during their trials.

