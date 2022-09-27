Ask the Doctor
Shreveport organization collecting supplies for Floridians as Hurricane Ian approaches

By Tayler Davis
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With Florida residents bracing for Hurricane Ian, an organization in the ArkLaTex is preparing to lend a hand.

The Shreveport Volunteer Network is collecting supplies that will be shipped to Florida this week.

“We are going to be collecting bottled water, cleaning supplies, and clothes,” said Keith Bryant.

They will also be accepting gas cans, gas cards, Ziploc bags, flashlights and toiletries.

If you would like to help, those items can be dropped off at Summer Grove Baptist Church (8924 Jewella Ave.) through Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

