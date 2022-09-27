Ask the Doctor
Shreveport mayor, police chief to address violent crime in Tues. afternoon news conference

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport’s mayor and police chief are planning to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to address violent crime.

The news conference will be held Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 2:30 p.m. at Government Plaza. A news release from the city says Mayor Adrian Perkins and Chief Wayne Smith will discuss how Shreveport is “breaking regional trends when it comes to violent crimes.”

Chief Smith is expected to give updates on city crime initiatives and tools that have been implemented by the Shreveport Police Department.

The news conference will be livestreamed in this story.

