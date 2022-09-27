Shreveport law firm demands cease and desist for Fair Grounds Field demolition

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Harper Law Firm is demanding a cease and desist for the Fair Grounds Field demolition.

The letter was sent to Mayor Adrian Perkins’ office, as well as other city officials and state agencies, late in the day Monday, Sept. 26.

In the letter, attorney, Jerald Harper, writes “on behalf of my clients, a number of citizens of the City of Shreveport who live near Fairgrounds Field and/or who work on the adjacent grounds of the Louisiana State Fair.”

He argues the “guano removal and disinfection was either substantially incomplete or was done in such a sloppy manner,” which could pose health risks to the community.

He specifically mentions a condition called histoplasmosis.

“Histoplasmosis is an infection caused by a fungus called Histoplasma. The fungus lives in the environment, particularly in soil that contains large amounts of bird or bat droppings...People can get histoplasmosis after breathing in the microscopic fungal spores from the air. Although most people who breathe in the spores don’t get sick, those who do may have a fever, cough, and fatigue. Many people who get histoplasmosis will get better on their own without medication, but in some people, such as those who have weakened immune systems, the infection can become severe,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The law firm is demanding a pause on the demolition process until “this public health hazard can be assessed and remedied.”

The letter goes on to say the attorneys will “seek injunction relief immediately, including a temporary restraining order, preliminary injunction, and permanent injunction” if they do not hear back “promptly.”

KSLA has reached out to Mayor Perkins’ office for comment. We are waiting to hear back.

