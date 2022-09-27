Senate candidate Luke Mixon campaigns in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Democratic U.S Senate candidate Luke Mixon campaigned in Monroe on September 26.

Mixon is challenging incumbent Senator John Kennedy in the November election.

A recent poll from Echelon Insights shows Mixon trailing Kennedy by nearly 40 points.

The poll found Kennedy has support from 51% of Louisianans.

“For an incumbent senator with a ton of money who is on cable news every day, that is not particularly good,” Mixon told KNOE.

Mixon added that if elected, he would oppose a bill by South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks.

“We are forcing the victims of rape to give birth,’ explained Mixon. “We are jeopardizing women’s health because of these outrageous and extreme laws. I have fought extremism my entire life overseas, and I am fighting it right now here at home.”

Mixon says a remedy for inflation is by investing in Louisiana’s energy industry.

“We need to continue to be an oil and gas state,” said Mixon. “We need to continue to fuel our country and fuel the world while also investing in renewable energy as well.”

With conflicts in Ukraine, and China threatening an invasion of Taiwan, Mixon adds his experience in the Navy would make him an essential voice in Washington.

“I have been on the other end of our foreign policy for a long time,” Mixon told KNOE. “I think we need more people like me who understand the consequences of our foreign policy and can vote responsibly when sending America’s sons and daughters to war.”

This is the second time Mixon has campaigned in Monroe. KNOE reached out to Senator John Kennedy’s staff to see if he would visit Monroe before election day and were told no date was set, but he will tour the state in October.

