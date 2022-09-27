Red River Revel expanding across downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Revel is expanding its boundaries beyond Festival Plaza this year!

The annual arts festival has partnered with the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority for what they’re calling “Revel Plus.” It’s a free shuttle service that will have seven different stops and 34 points of interest to explore across downtown Shreveport.

“What’s in it for us is the ability to expand the footprint of the festival to the entirety of downtown, without having to go through all the steps it would take to secure the property and program throughout downtown. What’s in for our partners and downtown businesses is that hopefully they will be able to receive some lift from the increased traffic that the festival brings,” said Logan Lewis, director of the revel.

The Red River Revel begins Oct. 1 and goes through Oct. 9.

