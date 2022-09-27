Officials discuss possible solutions to overcrowding at Caddo Correctional

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Almost 400 too many.

Caddo Correctional Center has a major overcrowding problem that’s being described as dire.

The Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee met Tuesday, Sept. 27 to discuss possible solutions.

Right now, there are 1,456 inmates in Caddo Correctional. It was built to house only 1,070.

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said part of the problem is the high number of inmates who are awaiting trial, some for as long as five or six years.

The sheriff shared some possible solutions with KSLA News 12:

“We’re gonna see about getting the public defender some more people to be on the defense side.

“We are going to see about getting less prisoners transported to the courts.

“We are going to see (about) getting bonds straight out of Shreveport instead of us having to fool with some of the bonds on some of them.”

