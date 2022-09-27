Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Officials discuss possible solutions to overcrowding at Caddo Correctional

There are 1,456 inmates in the lockup; it was built to house only 1,070
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Almost 400 too many.

Caddo Correctional Center has a major overcrowding problem that’s being described as dire.

The Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee met Tuesday, Sept. 27 to discuss possible solutions.

[RELATED: Caddo sheriff again appeals for help with overcrowding at Caddo Correctional Center]

Right now, there are 1,456 inmates in Caddo Correctional. It was built to house only 1,070.

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said part of the problem is the high number of inmates who are awaiting trial, some for as long as five or six years.

The sheriff shared some possible solutions with KSLA News 12:

“We’re gonna see about getting the public defender some more people to be on the defense side.

“We are going to see about getting less prisoners transported to the courts.

“We are going to see (about) getting bonds straight out of Shreveport instead of us having to fool with some of the bonds on some of them.”

Tune in this evening to also hear from the Caddo Commission and what it is considering to resolve the problem.

PREVIOUS VIDEO:

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic on eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport was shut down then restricted to one lane as...
61-year-old man shot on I-20
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Wildfire in McCurtain County, Okla.
2nd wildfire in as many days contained in McCurtain County, Okla.
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Fatal wreck on University Parkway.
Woman dead after vehicle overturned on University Parkway

Latest News

Red River Revel expanding across downtown Shreveport
Shreveport organization collecting supplies for Floridians as Hurricane Ian approaches
An Amite man is behind bars for allegedly setting his home on fire while a woman he was...
Officials arrest couple after dispute turns fiery, endangers child
Public safety remains the Number 1 priority in the City of Shreveport, mayor says
Public safety remains the Number 1 priority in the City of Shreveport, mayor says