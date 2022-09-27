Neal McCoy back on country charts as featured artist on rewritten version of “Wink”

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas native Neal McCoy is back on country music charts as a featured artist in another singer’s rewrite of McCoy’s 1994 hit “Wink.”

After being released Friday, the song “That Drink” soared to the top of the iTunes chart over the weekend.

“So instead of, ‘all you gotta do is just give me that wink,” McCoy said. “They’ve changed it to, ‘all you’ve gotta do is just give me that drink.”

McCoy is featured on the song released by Austin native George Birge, who moved to Nashville in 2014. Birge said he felt “Wink” was the perfect song to use when wanting to create a tribute to 90s country music, the era of music he grew up on.

“I just decided to use ‘Wink’ as the bones for this song just because Neal McCoy is one of my all time favorite entertainers and ‘Wink’ is one of my all-time favorite songs,” Birge said.

Along with using Wink as the bones of the song, it also includes multiple references to 90s country artists and song lyrics.

“It has taken off out of the gates faster than anything I’ve ever done,” Birge said. “And I think that a testament to Neal being a superstar and the song just being fun and exciting. And we’re just so thankful to everybody that’s gotten behind it and shared it and videos on it so far.”

So, how did McCoy end up being featured in the song?

“Ash Bowers, who is his manager, called me two or three months ago and said, ‘Neal, I’ve got an act, George Birge. He’s rewritten the words to Wink and wondered if you’d be interested in singing on it with him?’ I said, ‘sure I would... if I just if I can get up there to Nashville,’” McCoy said.

Birge said he later got a phone call from an unknown number.

“Typically if it’s a no caller ID number in Nashville, it’s somebody famous,” Birge said. “So, I get this no caller ID call and I answered it. It was it was Neal McCoy and he’s like, ‘hey, man, somebody sent me a link to the song you wrote, and I want to come up to Nashville and sing on it with you.’”

At its peak so far, the song jumped all the way to number 11 on the iTunes country chart. It’s the highest McCoy has been on any chart since 2005.

“The last thing we had on the charts that got to top 10 was when I started my own record label 18 years ago with a song called “Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On,’” McCoy said.

As the new song experiences success, both singers are crediting each other and the power of social media. McCoy even jokingly said he’s hoping for continued success since he’s set to receive royalties.

“So, I’m really hoping hoping it takes off. More money, more money!”

The song is available on music streaming platforms like iTunes and Spotify.

