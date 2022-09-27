Miller Co. Health Unit holds mass drive-thru flu shot clinic

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Keeping the community safe: that’s what leaders with the Miller County Health Unit say say was the purpose of a mass flu clinic held Tuesday, Sept. 27 in the ArkLaTex.

Flu season is near and work has already begun to try to keep the virus in check. Tuesday, the Miller County Health Unit was the site of a mass drive-thru flu vaccination clinic.

“It takes about two weeks to build up immunities, so it’s not too early to get your flu shot,” said Julie Huntley, Miller County Health Unit administrator.

Huntley says the Arkansas Department of Health is using this week to vaccinate as many people as possible statewide. She says they have a large supply of the vaccine on hand.

“So nobody have to worry about us running out,” she said.

According to Huntley, health leaders are expecting the same flu virus as 2021. The annual flu vaccine is recommended for most adults and children six months and older.

“I have to do this every year. I don’t have the money to go to the doctor. I do it whenever they have these clinics,” said Steven Holt, who got vaccinated.

“Because I feel like the flu shot is a good thing, for me to keep from getting the flu hopefully. I’ve had it a couple of times. I don’t want it again,” said Eric Williams, another person who got vaccinated.

Officials say if you did not make it to the clinic, you can still visit the health unit during regular business hours and get the shot at no charge.

“We do offer flu shots at the health department as a walk in. You don’t need an appointment, you just come in, fill out a form, and the nurse will give you a flu shot,” Huntley said.

