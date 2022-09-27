Man gets jail time for sex crimes against children committed from ‘94 to ‘96

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man who committed certain sex crimes against young children decades ago has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail time.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Glenn Miller, 67, pleaded guilty before his trial was set to begin Monday, Sept. 26. The DA’s office says he admitted to two counts of attempted aggravated rape for multiple acts that happened from 1994 to 1996. Officials say the crimes were so violent that the traumatized victim was not able to report them until 2019.

As the investigation progressed, it was found that Glenn committed other sex crimes against another child under age 12, the DA’s office says.

Miller was sentenced by Judge John D. Mosely Jr. to two 25-year prison terms; they will be served concurrently without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. The DA’s office says the plea deal was taken with the consent and input of the victim.

