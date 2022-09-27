Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick makes campaign stop in east Texas

By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick rolled into Texarkana Monday afternoon (Sept. 26) as part of a 135 plus city tour of what he calls rural Texas.

The Republican candidate began this tour in August. Patrick says the tour is to show people in rural Texas that they are important to the outcome of this year’s election. Among the issues the lieutenant governor discussed was school safety.

“Everyone knows when you go to a movie theater, when you walk out of a door, it locks behind you so people can’t get in free. We need those same doors in our schools, sort of emergency so kids can get out, but don’t let people in and I believe in rural school districts who want to do this. I believe on metal detectors and arming teachers,” Patrick said.

However, Patrick says such measures should be decided by individual districts. The trip to east Texas began Monday morning in Marshall and ended that night in Paris. Patrick says this tour is to galvanize and mobilize votes in rural Texas

