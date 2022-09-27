Ask the Doctor
HURRICANE HUNTER: Dr. Steve takes flight inside Ian

Dr. Steve Caparotta has taken flight inside Major Hurricane Ian.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dr. Steve Caparotta has taken flight inside Major Hurricane Ian. Dr. Steve left Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS at 5:30 Tuesday morning. The flight traveled across the Gulf of Mexico and entered Ian as it moved away from Cuba. Data recorded from Dr. Steve’s first pass through Ian’s eye helped the National Hurricane Center’s forecasters determine how strong Ian is as it emerged into the Gulf of Mexico.

The Hurricane Hunter flight will take several trips through Ian’s entire circulation. Multiple flights are scheduled to take place through today to get critical storm data to help forecasters determine where Ian may head and how strong it may get.

NOAA’s Hurricane Hunters have flown into storms to retrieve valuable weather measurements since 1943.

Austin's Wednesday Morning Weather Update