Firefighters move into Shreveport’s new Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Fire Department has a new home for one of its stations.

Firefighters have moved into the new Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road a few blocks from the Louisiana State Fair Grounds.

We’re told the new station has modern amenities and more space for firefighters and their equipment.

There’s no word yet on when they’ll officially hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and/or grand opening.

[Take a video tour of Fire Station 8 while it was under construction]

The new station is part of a land swap in which Willis-Knighton Health System gains the previous Fire Station 8.

[RELATED: City of Shreveport, Willis-Knighton break ground on site of future Fire Station 8]

That structure at 3406 Velva St. was built in 1925 and has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since June 2000, according to National Park Service documents.

That two-story stuccoed Spanish Colonial Revival-style building with a red tile roof was designed by architect Clarence King, those same documents show.

National Register of Historic Places documents about Fire Station 8 on Velva Street:

National Register of Historic Places photos of Fire Station 8:

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.