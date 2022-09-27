Ask the Doctor
Fire weather warning in effect for southeast La., parts of Miss.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 27
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents of Southeast Louisiana and parts of Mississippi are being told not to open burn Tuesday, Sept. 27, due to current weather conditions.

According to the La. Office of State Fire Marshal, the US National Weather Service New Orleans Louisiana issued a Red Flag Warning on Tuesday, Sept. 27, due to a lack of rain, the drop in humidity that occurred overnight, and the expectation of increased winds due to the presence of Hurricane Ian in the Gulf.

Fires can quickly become uncontrolled with these dry windy weather conditions, explained the national weather service.

The state fire marshal’s office asks residents to avoid open burning in areas where the Red Flag Warning is issued while it remains in effect.

According to the state fire marshal’s office, residents outside of this warning area should practice the following safety measures if they open burn on their property this week:

  • Establish a burn pile at least 75 feet from any structures
  • Create a 5-foot wet control line around the area
  • Avoid the use of flammable liquids to ignite a burn pile
  • Remain vigilant over the fire with a water source nearby at all times
  • Alert a loved one or neighbor of your activities or conduct them with help
  • If the fire does get out of control, call 911

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

