Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Box of M16 weapons shipped to couple’s home

A couple found military assault weapons in their online order from a government surplus store. (KTRK)
By KTRK staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, TX. (KTRK) - A Houston couple got more than they bargained for after buying gun storage cases online.

The couple, who did not want to be identified, thought they were buying 100 empty gun storage cases from a military surplus website to resell on eBay.

“It’s just a case, everybody can buy it online,” one of them said.

But when a friend cracked open one of the cases, they found it was far from empty.

The couple found at least a dozen fully automatic M16s designed strictly for military use.

Not sure what to do, they reported it to authorities.

Within hours, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives seized the single box and quickly got a search warrant for the storage unit containing 100 more. Experts were shocked by what they found.

“It’s almost surreal to believe something like that happen nowadays. It’s incredible,” said retired Houston police captain and former Marine Greg Fremin. “It’s unbelievable to think weapons of that grade, military-grade weapons, would be shipped in containers would be shipped across state lines and somebody have access to that. It’s pretty shocking,”

Fremin says the military carefully tracks all its weapons, because any misplaced weapons can be extremely dangerous.

“For these boxes to have M16s in them and being shipped to a public destination, not only is it shocking, it’s a federal crime,” he said.

The ATF confirms it is investigating along with the FBI, but did not say how many weapons have been recovered so far.

The military surplus website says it pulled other gun cases for sale offline after and notified the Department of Defense.

Meanwhile, the couple said they just want the weapons out of their hands, and they’d like to go back to their small business.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic on eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport was shut down then restricted to one lane as...
61-year-old man shot on I-20
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
.
1 killed, 5 injured in Sabine Parish wreck
Fatal wreck on University Parkway.
Woman dead after vehicle overturned on University Parkway
Shooting in the Martin Luther King neighborhood, the victim was dropped off at a fire station.
Gunshot victim left at fire station with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
Wildfire in McCurtain County, Okla.
Folks evacuated as 2nd wildfire in as many days burns in McCurtain County, Okla.
A couple found military assault weapons in their online order from a government surplus store....
Box of M16 rifles shipped to couple in Texas
Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, agreed in April to buy Twitter and take it private,...
Musk, Twitter CEO delay questioning ahead of October trial