Beautiful fall weather continues in the ArkLaTex while major Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Picture perfect early fall conditions will continue across the ArkLaTex through the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Meanwhile, in the tropics, a potentially devastating Hurricane Ian is on a collision course with Florida.

For the rest of today we’ll enjoy sunny skies and warm temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Clear skies will continue tonight with another cool night expected. Temperatures will settle back into the mid 50s by morning.

Look for another day of blue sky and sunshine Wednesday. Temperatures will warm back up into the mid 80s.

We’ll get a reinforcing push of comfortable air for Thursday and Friday which will drop the temperatures a little more as we wrap up the week. We’ll still be sunny and dry. Highs will run near 80 with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s by the end of the week.

The weekend promises more sunshine and dry weather. Temperatures will warm back up into the mid to upper 80s, but the humidity will remain very low. Overnight lows will stay in the mid 50s.

Little change is expected for the start of next week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90, lows in the upper 50s and more dry weather and sunshine expected.

Hurricane Ian is now a major Category 3 storm and could intensify a little more before making landfall along the west coast of Florida in the next 24-36 hours. The track has been shifted slightly south of the Tampa Bay area to near Sarasota by Wednesday evening. Impacts will be felt far away from the center though with prolonged periods of heavy rain, strong wind and high storm surge for much of the peninsula. Ian will weaken once inland as should fizzle out over the weekend as it tracks north into Georgia and the Carolinas.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday!

