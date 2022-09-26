Willis-Knighton inks deal with Caddo Schools as exclusive sports medicine provider

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Willis-Knighton is now the exclusive sports medicine provider for Caddo Parish Public Schools.

Superintendent Dr. T. Lamar Goree announced the deal Monday, Sept. 26, saying it will help expand care with more athletic trainers and physical therapists at schools.

“Right now, we are in the works to get athletic trainers to cover every single high school so that we can provide expedited services for every athlete, whether it be through physical therapy, seeing an orthopedic, or help send them to internal medicine,” Dr. Goree said Monday morning during a news conference to announce the partnership.

The deal is scheduled to last for the next 10 years.

“Willis-Knighton is proud to support all the student athletes in Caddo Parish, helping keep them healthy, manage injuries and speed recovery. This partnership with Caddo Parish is consistent with our commitment to improve the health and well-being of our community,” said Jaf Fielder, president and CEO of Willis-Knighton Health System.

Willis-Knighton has also pledged up to $3 million to fund upgrades to Lee Hedges Stadium. This money will go towards upgrading restrooms, locker rooms, medical exam rooms, and other accommodations.

“This is a landmark contract which embodies the dedication that Willis Knighton has to the healthcare of this community. This will ensure continued medical access and care to a large number of student athletes in the greater Shreveport/Bossier area. Our sports medicine team of trainers, therapists and physicians are honored to be able to continue serving this community and providing the highest quality of care,” said Dr. Mark Callanan, medical director of the sports medicine program.

