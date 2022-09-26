Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Wildfire burning in McCurtain Co., Okla.; countywide burn ban issued

Wildfire in McCurtain County, Okla.
Wildfire in McCurtain County, Okla.
By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - McCurtain County in Oklahoma is under a burn ban as of Monday, Sept. 26 due to dry conditions in the area.

These dry conditions may have contributed to a second wildlife in as many days. This second fire is burning about four miles northeast of Broken Bow east of US 259 near Canoe Road. This area used to be a wildlife refuge and is now owned by Weyerhaeuser Timberlands.

VIDEO FROM EAGLETOWN VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT CHIEF MARK HANNA:

The fire is burning quickly and has so far consumed a number of acres of trees that were planted by the company for future pulp and paper purposes. A number of other properties, including some cabins, are being threatened.

There’s no word yet on what exactly started the fire. The previous fire was located a couple of miles from this location.

The burn ban will remain in place until lifted by county officials.

We just received word from our county commissioner Chris White that a burn ban has been issued effective immediately! Please spread the word.

Posted by Eagletown Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, September 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic on eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport was shut down then restricted to one lane as...
61-year-old man shot on I-20
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
.
1 killed, 5 injured in Sabine Parish wreck
Fatal wreck on University Parkway.
Woman dead after vehicle overturned on University Parkway
Shooting in the Martin Luther King neighborhood, the victim was dropped off at a fire station.
Gunshot victim left at fire station with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

Wildfire in McCurtain County, Okla.
Wildfire in McCurtain County, Okla.
Governor John Bel Edwards toured Pratt Industries in Shreveport, La. on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
Gov. Edwards tours paper mill facility in Shreveport making $250 million investment in state
AARP recommends you save, pay down debt, keep money on-hand and ease your way back into the...
How the current economy could affect your retirement plans
6 candidates apply to become next chief of police in Texarkana, Ark.