Wildfire burning in McCurtain Co., Okla.; countywide burn ban issued

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - McCurtain County in Oklahoma is under a burn ban as of Monday, Sept. 26 due to dry conditions in the area.

These dry conditions may have contributed to a second wildlife in as many days. This second fire is burning about four miles northeast of Broken Bow east of US 259 near Canoe Road. This area used to be a wildlife refuge and is now owned by Weyerhaeuser Timberlands.

VIDEO FROM EAGLETOWN VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT CHIEF MARK HANNA:

The fire is burning quickly and has so far consumed a number of acres of trees that were planted by the company for future pulp and paper purposes. A number of other properties, including some cabins, are being threatened.

There’s no word yet on what exactly started the fire. The previous fire was located a couple of miles from this location.

The burn ban will remain in place until lifted by county officials.

We just received word from our county commissioner Chris White that a burn ban has been issued effective immediately! Please spread the word. Posted by Eagletown Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, September 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.