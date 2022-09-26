Wildfire burning in McCurtain Co., Okla.; countywide burn ban issued
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - McCurtain County in Oklahoma is under a burn ban as of Monday, Sept. 26 due to dry conditions in the area.
These dry conditions may have contributed to a second wildlife in as many days. This second fire is burning about four miles northeast of Broken Bow east of US 259 near Canoe Road. This area used to be a wildlife refuge and is now owned by Weyerhaeuser Timberlands.
VIDEO FROM EAGLETOWN VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT CHIEF MARK HANNA:
The fire is burning quickly and has so far consumed a number of acres of trees that were planted by the company for future pulp and paper purposes. A number of other properties, including some cabins, are being threatened.
There’s no word yet on what exactly started the fire. The previous fire was located a couple of miles from this location.
The burn ban will remain in place until lifted by county officials.
