Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Pursuit reaches speeds of 120 MPH before crash into Donaldsonville home, deputies say

Davonta Hebert
Davonta Hebert(Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man on multiple charges after a high-speed chase that started near Belle Rose and ended in a crash at a home in Donaldsonville.

29-year-old Davonta Herbert is facing felony charges after the pursuit.

Officials say an I.C.E. assigned deputy on patrol attempted to stop Herbert’s car for speeding, then the pursuit went into Ascension Parish. That’s when officials say Herbert’s vehicle struck a patrol unit and then attempted to evade the deputy at speeds of over 120 miles per hour.

The chase ended on Evangeline Drive in Donaldsonville, where Herbert allegedly struck several mailboxes and even a house, according to deputies.

Herbert was arrested and booked on multiple charges including aggravated flight from an officer, simple criminal damage to property – felony, driving on roadway lanes for traffic, driving under a suspended driver’s license, speeding, and probation violation.

Davonta Herbert Sr. remains incarcerated in lieu of $160,000 on traffic-related charges.

He was ordered to be held without bond on the probation violation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic on eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport was shut down then restricted to one lane as...
61-year-old man shot on I-20
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
.
1 killed, 5 injured in Sabine Parish wreck
Fatal wreck on University Parkway.
Woman dead after vehicle overturned on University Parkway
Shooting in the Martin Luther King neighborhood, the victim was dropped off at a fire station.
Gunshot victim left at fire station with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Ben James, co-founder of Deupree James Wealth Management Group
INTERVIEW: Ben James, co-founder of Deupree James Wealth Management Group
'Blood-soaked headlines harming Baton Rouge's image, criminologist says.
‘Blood-soaked headlines’ harming Baton Rouge’s image, criminologist says
Firefighters have moved into Shreveport's new Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road near the...
Firefighters move into Shreveport’s new Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road
Wildfire in McCurtain County, Okla.
Folks evacuated as 2nd wildfire in as many days burns in McCurtain County, Okla.
Texas schoolteacher Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing by her husband on Sept. 22 and...
Texas authorities, NOPD searching for missing teacher whose car was recovered in New Orleans