Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Possible criminal activity leads to 20,000-gallon oil spill at Entergy substation

Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible...
Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible criminal activity, a spokesperson said in a statement.(SBPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible criminal activity, a spokesperson said in a statement.

According to Entergy, valves to two large oil-filled transformers were removed between 24-48 hours before an oil leak was discovered on Sunday, Sept. 25.

About 20,000 gallons of oil leaked into a nearby waterway and the marsh of Bayou Bienvenue. Entergy says the oil does not contain PCBs, or carcinogenic compounds.

“The resultant oil sheen appears to be consolidated, intact, and contained within a floating containment boom,” Entergy says.

Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible...
Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible criminal activity, a spokesperson said in a statement.(SBPSO)
Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible...
Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible criminal activity, a spokesperson said in a statement.(SBPSO)
Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible...
Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible criminal activity, a spokesperson said in a statement.(SBPSO)

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is investigating possible criminal activity.

Entergy says the substation was de-energized since a tornado struck the area in March.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic on eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport was shut down then restricted to one lane as...
61-year-old man shot on I-20
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
.
1 killed, 5 injured in Sabine Parish wreck
Fatal wreck on University Parkway.
Woman dead after vehicle overturned on University Parkway
Shooting in the Martin Luther King neighborhood, the victim was dropped off at a fire station.
Gunshot victim left at fire station with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
What is a growth recession and how could it impact you?
INTERVIEW: Ben James, co-founder of Deupree James Wealth Management Group
INTERVIEW: Ben James, co-founder of Deupree James Wealth Management Group
'Blood-soaked headlines harming Baton Rouge's image, criminologist says.
‘Blood-soaked headlines’ harming Baton Rouge’s image, criminologist says
Firefighters have moved into Shreveport's new Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road near the...
Firefighters move into Shreveport’s new Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road
Wildfire in McCurtain County, Okla.
Folks evacuated as 2nd wildfire in as many days burns in McCurtain County, Okla.