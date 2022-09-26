Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Gov. Edwards tours paper mill facility in Shreveport making $250 million investment in state

Governor John Bel Edwards toured Pratt Industries in Shreveport, La. on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
Governor John Bel Edwards toured Pratt Industries in Shreveport, La. on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is giving Pratt Industries big praises after a visit to the Shreveport facility early Monday morning (Sept. 26).

Pratt Industries is a paper mill company with facilities across the United States. The company is celebrating its $250 million investment in Louisiana. Gov. Edwards says this money will help the state.

Governor John Bel Edwards toured Pratt Industries in Shreveport, La. on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
Governor John Bel Edwards toured Pratt Industries in Shreveport, La. on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.(KSLA)
Governor John Bel Edwards toured Pratt Industries in Shreveport, La. on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
Governor John Bel Edwards toured Pratt Industries in Shreveport, La. on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.(KSLA)

“Their investments across Louisiana are now a quarter of billion dollars and they have 250 employees and on average, they make $100,000 a year, so that’s not just a decent wage, that supports families, communities, and he’s offering career opportunities, not jobs,” the governor said.

Gov. Edwards also took a tour of the facility during his visit.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic on eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport was shut down then restricted to one lane as...
61-year-old man shot on I-20
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
.
1 killed, 5 injured in Sabine Parish wreck
Fatal wreck on University Parkway.
Woman dead after vehicle overturned on University Parkway
Shooting in the Martin Luther King neighborhood, the victim was dropped off at a fire station.
Gunshot victim left at fire station with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

AARP recommends you save, pay down debt, keep money on-hand and ease your way back into the...
How the current economy could affect your retirement plans
6 candidates apply to become next chief of police in Texarkana, Ark.
A woman accused of throwing her baby off a bridge in Houma Friday evening has been arrested.
Mother accused of throwing 18-month-old off bridge in Houma, police say
Town of Coushatta placed under systemwide boil advisory for second time in 4 days