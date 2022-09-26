Fantastic fall weather ahead! Plus, the latest on Hurricane Ian.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Perfect weather is ahead this week with comfortably warm afternoons, cool nights, dry weather and sunshine. Hurricane Ian will bring major impacts to Florida, but also will be a contributor to the nice weather here in the ArkLaTex.

For the rest of today we’ll see sunny skies and warm temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Skies will remain clear overnight. Temperatures will cool off nicely, dropping into the low to mid 50s by sunrise Tuesday.

Another day of sunny, pleasant weather is ahead tomorrow. We’ll see temperatures warm back up into the low to mid 80s.

More of the same is expected for the second half of the week. As Ian heads into Florida, it will reinforce the northerly winds across the ArkLaTex keeping us comfortable and humidity-free. Sunny skies with cool mornings and pleasant mild afternoons will continue. We’ll likely be a little cooler with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and morning lows getting down into the upper 40s to low 50s by the end of the week.

More pleasant and quiet weather is ahead for the weekend. We’ll start warming up a bit more into the mid to upper 80s, but with no humidity around it will remain comfortable.

By early next week temperatures could be back around 90, but it’s still looking mostly sunny and dry.

Hurricane Ian is gaining strength in the NW Caribbean and could be at Category 3 strength by Tuesday morning as it cross the western tip of Cuba. It is forecast to continue heading north into the SE Gulf of Mexico where it could strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane with peak sustained winds of 140 mph by Wednesday. It’s expected to near the coast of Florida the remainder of the week with landfall likely somewhere along the peninsula by Friday. Some weakening may occur prior to landfall, but significant storm surge flooding is very possible from Fort Myers through the Tampa Bay area. Damaging winds may also lash coastal areas for several days. Rain totals of 10-20″ are also possible.

Elsewhere in the tropics a tropical wave far out into the Atlantic east of the Lesser Antilles has a high chance of development through midweek.

Have a great rest of your Monday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.