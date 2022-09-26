Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Cautionary boil advisory issued in Mandeville, Ark.

(HNN File)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDEVILLE, Ark. (KSLA) - A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for the community of Mandeville in Miller County, Ark.

The order was issued Monday morning (Sept. 26) around 8:15 a.m. Officials with Texarkana Water Utilities say the order was issued because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss of water pressure. This loss of pressure was due to a water main break on Mandeville Road.

All water for consumption must be boiled for one minute prior to use.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until the problem has been repaired, an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the system, and a bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to drink again.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic on eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport was shut down then restricted to one lane as...
61-year-old man shot on I-20
.
1 killed, 5 injured in Sabine Parish wreck
Shooting in the Martin Luther King neighborhood, the victim was dropped off at a fire station.
Gunshot victim left at fire station with life-threatening injuries
Fatal wreck on University Parkway.
Woman dead after vehicle overturned on University Parkway
BCPD are looking for man possibly involved in an armed robbery and home invasion.
BCPD: Seeking man allegedly involved in armed robbery, home invasion

Latest News

An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized...
Aspiring BR model back in Louisiana recovering after deadly crash in Virginia
Traffic on eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport was shut down then restricted to one lane as...
61-year-old man shot on I-20
Shreveport firefighters battle house fire in Werner Park neighborhood
Shreveport firefighters battle house fire in Werner Park neighborhood
Woman dies when vehicle overturns on University Parkway in Natchitoches
Woman dies when vehicle overturns on University Parkway in Natchitoches