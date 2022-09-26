Cautionary boil advisory issued in Mandeville, Ark.

MANDEVILLE, Ark. (KSLA) - A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for the community of Mandeville in Miller County, Ark.

The order was issued Monday morning (Sept. 26) around 8:15 a.m. Officials with Texarkana Water Utilities say the order was issued because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss of water pressure. This loss of pressure was due to a water main break on Mandeville Road.

All water for consumption must be boiled for one minute prior to use.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until the problem has been repaired, an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the system, and a bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to drink again.

