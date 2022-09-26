61-year-old man shot on I-20
Police restrict traffic to one lane as they investigate shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 61-year-old man was shot while driving down eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport.
It happened at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20 near Monkhouse Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of gunshot wounds to an arm and a hand, authorities confirmed.
Meantime, police briefly shut down eastbound Interstate 20 but have since reopened travel to one lane as they investigate the shooting.
Police have seven units on the scene. At one point, the Fire Department had dispatched five units to the same location.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
