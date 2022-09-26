61-year-old man shot on I-20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 61-year-old man was shot while driving down eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport.

It happened at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20 near Monkhouse Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of gunshot wounds to an arm and a hand, authorities confirmed.

Meantime, police briefly shut down eastbound Interstate 20 but have since reopened travel to one lane as they investigate the shooting.

The two right lanes are blocked on I-20 East just past Monkhouse Drive due to an accident. Congestion is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) September 25, 2022

Police have seven units on the scene. At one point, the Fire Department had dispatched five units to the same location.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Traffic on eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport was shut down then restricted to one lane as police investigated a shooting Sept. 25, 2022, near Monkhouse Drive. (Source: LaDOTD traffic camera)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.