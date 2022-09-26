Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

6 candidates apply to become next chief of police in Texarkana, Texas

(Generic Image)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The list of applicants who are vying to become the next chief of police in Texarkana, Texas has been released.

On Monday, Sept. 26, KSLA obtained the list of names from city officials. The people who have applied for the position are:

  • Michael Kramm of League City, Texas
  • Paul Lilly of Brownwood, Texas
  • Thomas Garrity of Stafford, Va.
  • Bobby Jordan of Texarkana, Texas
  • Rick Cockrell of Texarkana, Ark.
  • Scott Heagney of Rockwall, Texas

Jordan is currently serving as interim chief. He was appointed to this role by City Manager Jay Ellington back on Aug. 19.

This all comes after the previous chief, Kristi Bennett, resigned in June.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic on eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport was shut down then restricted to one lane as...
61-year-old man shot on I-20
.
1 killed, 5 injured in Sabine Parish wreck
Fatal wreck on University Parkway.
Woman dead after vehicle overturned on University Parkway
Shooting in the Martin Luther King neighborhood, the victim was dropped off at a fire station.
Gunshot victim left at fire station with life-threatening injuries
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

AARP recommends you save, pay down debt, keep money on-hand and ease your way back into the...
How the current economy could affect your retirement plans
A woman accused of throwing her baby off a bridge in Houma Friday evening has been arrested.
Mother accused of throwing 18-month-old off bridge in Houma, police say
Town of Coushatta placed under systemwide boil advisory for second time in 4 days
Unrestrained driver killed in Sabine Parish crash; impairment suspected