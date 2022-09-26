6 candidates apply to become next chief of police in Texarkana, Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The list of applicants who are vying to become the next chief of police in Texarkana, Texas has been released.

On Monday, Sept. 26, KSLA obtained the list of names from city officials. The people who have applied for the position are:

Michael Kramm of League City, Texas

Paul Lilly of Brownwood, Texas

Thomas Garrity of Stafford, Va.

Bobby Jordan of Texarkana, Texas

Rick Cockrell of Texarkana, Ark.

Scott Heagney of Rockwall, Texas

Jordan is currently serving as interim chief. He was appointed to this role by City Manager Jay Ellington back on Aug. 19.

This all comes after the previous chief, Kristi Bennett, resigned in June.

