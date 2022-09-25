Woman dead after vehicle overturned on University Parkway

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A woman is dead from a single vehicle accident on University Parkway.

On Sept. 24, around 6:10 a.m, officers of the Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) were dispatched to a fatal motor vehicle crash on the 4000 block of University Parkway.

When officers arrived they discovered that a 2001 Toyota Avalon, driven by Judy Sowell, was traveling westbound on University Parkway when, for unknown reasons, Sowell’s vehicle exited the road and overturned.

Sowell was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office as a result of her injuries.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and are being submitted for analysis.

The reason for the crash is still being investigated.

More updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you have any additional information in regards to this crash contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.