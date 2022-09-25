SFD battles house fire in Werner Park

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battles flames when a house catches fire on Fairy Avenue, near Midway Avenue.

On Sept. 25, at 6 a.m., SFD received a dispatch sending them to a house fire on the 4300 block of Fairy Avenue in the Werner Park neighborhood. Upon arrival, fire crews discovered smoke and flames coming from the structure. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within 10 minutes.

Fire on Fairy Avenue, Shreveport. (ksla)

The house was vacant at the time of the fire. No one was injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

