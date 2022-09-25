Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

SFD battles house fire in Werner Park

Fire on Fairy Avenue, Shreveport.
Fire on Fairy Avenue, Shreveport.(ksla)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battles flames when a house catches fire on Fairy Avenue, near Midway Avenue.

On Sept. 25, at 6 a.m., SFD received a dispatch sending them to a house fire on the 4300 block of Fairy Avenue in the Werner Park neighborhood. Upon arrival, fire crews discovered smoke and flames coming from the structure. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within 10 minutes.

Fire on Fairy Avenue, Shreveport.
Fire on Fairy Avenue, Shreveport.(ksla)

The house was vacant at the time of the fire. No one was injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Left: Picture from the school district - Right: Picture student sent to mother
Mother says Caddo school lunches ‘unacceptable’; district responds to complaints
Bradley Schneider
SPD names 2 officers involved in shooting of man with machete
A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office was injured in a crash on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
Caddo Parish deputy injured in wreck; 2 others taken to hospital
FILE - Louise Fletcher holds the Academy Award she won for her leading role in "One Flew Over...
Oscar-winning ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ actor Louise Fletcher dies

Latest News

BCPD are looking for man possibly involved in an armed robbery and home invasion.
BCPD is seeking man suspected of armed robbery, home invasion
Ramblin' on the Red Festival raising money for veterans
Ramblin' on the Red Festival raising money for veterans
Caddo offers free rabies shots, microchips for pets
Caddo offers free rabies shots, microchips for pets
Ramblin on the Red
Ramblin’ on the Red raising money for veterans