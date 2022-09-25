Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Ramblin’ on the Red raising money for veterans

Ramblin on the Red
Ramblin on the Red(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Ramblin’ on the Red kicked off on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Hurricane Alley in Bossier City.

Twenty small businesses in the ArkLaTex donated money, items and services to be raffled off. All proceeds will go to the nonprofit Every Warrior, an organization that helps veterans with mental health issues.

“I’m a veteran myself and I wanted to do something to help with the military community. When it comes down to it, all I can do is play guitar. I can get my friends to come together. Everybody that’s going to be playing tonight, they’re friends that we’ve played with over the years. I just called them up and said, ‘Hey yall want to just throw a party and raise some money?’ And here we are,” said Trent Daughtery, event organizer.

Five bands are expected to perform:

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 10 to hear from the founder of Every Warrior.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Picture from the school district - Right: Picture student sent to mother
Mother says Caddo school lunches ‘unacceptable’; district responds to complaints
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Bradley Schneider
SPD names 2 officers involved in shooting of man with machete
A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office was injured in a crash on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
Caddo Parish deputy injured in wreck; 2 others taken to hospital
Parents told WGCL that fellow students watched in fear as the teen collapsed on the field and...
High school student dies after medical emergency during flag football game

Latest News

Meet Buddy!
Furry Friends Friday: Bossier City Animal Shelter brings Buddy to make friends
Meet Buddy!
Furry Friend Friday: Bossier City Animal Shelter brings in Buddy
Fashion Prize coming up on Oct. 16
Fashion Prize Runway Brunch walks the catwalk at Phoenix 2.0
KSLA's Doug Warner and his wife, Ashley, who is a breast cancer survivor
REAL MEN WEAR PINK: Donate to breast cancer research on behalf of KSLA’s Doug Warner