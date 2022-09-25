Ramblin’ on the Red raising money for veterans

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Ramblin’ on the Red kicked off on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Hurricane Alley in Bossier City.

Twenty small businesses in the ArkLaTex donated money, items and services to be raffled off. All proceeds will go to the nonprofit Every Warrior, an organization that helps veterans with mental health issues.

“I’m a veteran myself and I wanted to do something to help with the military community. When it comes down to it, all I can do is play guitar. I can get my friends to come together. Everybody that’s going to be playing tonight, they’re friends that we’ve played with over the years. I just called them up and said, ‘Hey yall want to just throw a party and raise some money?’ And here we are,” said Trent Daughtery, event organizer.

Five bands are expected to perform:

