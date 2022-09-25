NPD investigating fatal shooting at Carter’s Mobile Home Park

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) is investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old.

On Sept. 25, around 12:15 a.m., officers with NPD were dispatched to Carter’s Mobile Home Park on Saida Street, in reference to a gunshot victim report. When they arrived, officers found Jaquarian Casson, 21, injured severely from a gunshot wound.

As a result of his injuries, Casson was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you have additional information regarding this investigation, please contact Detective Rudy Glass at (318) 357-3878 or call Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.

