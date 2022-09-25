New Orleans woman says NOPD failed to respond to hit-and-run crash involving grandmother and children

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans woman said she is outraged by the city police department’s lack of response to a hit-and-run crash involving her mother and her three children.

Veronica Causey said her mother suffers from multiple sclerosis and was rear-ended Friday afternoon (Sept. 23) near South Claiborne Avenue.

She said Sunday that police still have not responded to their calls.

Causey’s mother Andrea Thomas said she was driving home near Central City, after picking up her grandchildren from school, when she was suddenly struck from behind by a gray SUV at the corner of Felicity and South Robertson streets.

“I asked the lady did she have insurance. She said yes,” Thomas said. “She went to the car to make like she was going to get insurance.

“Then, her and the gentleman got back in the car, backed up and sped off. And then got into another accident on Martin Luther King (Boulevard) and South Robertson.”

Thomas said she called 911 multiple times and received no answer.

She eventually returned home, where she finally received a call back from police. But she said no officer ever came to her home to take a statement, so she finally went to a police station herself to fill out a report.

“Since then? Nothing,” Thomas said. “I mean, I have a lawyer. Trust me, I do. I want these cameras pulled. I want this lady found.”

Causey said, “I’ve been staying in New Orleans all my life -- since I was born -- and this is the worst I’ve ever seen NOPD.”

Causey said her three children and mother were traumatized by the crash. She said she also contacted NOPD, to little effect.

“She’s reaching out for assistance because my children are hysterical, she’s in pain, and no one is coming to help,” Causey said.

Staffing issues within the police department are well documented. NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson recently announced a redeployment plan aimed at putting about 100 additional officers on the streets beginning Sunday (Sept. 25).

Ferguson has said response times are around 11 minutes for priority calls, meaning emergencies where a person’s life is in danger.

But as a city taxpayer, Causey said she shouldn’t have to wonder if law enforcement will show up when a crime is committed.

“I’m paying my money. I’m paying my tax dollars and everything like that and no one is coming to help,” she said. “So, what’s going on with my money?”

Fox 8 asked NOPD on Saturday to provide more information about the alleged hit-and-run and the department’s response, but did not receive a reply.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement calling Sunday “a pivotal day for the NOPD,” as the redeployment of dozens of administrative officers and district detectives back to street patrols began.

“Today is a pivotal day for the NOPD and a step forward for the public safety for the people of New Orleans, as we have officially added more highly trained officers to help patrol our neighborhoods and reduce overall response times,” Cantrell said. “I am encouraged by the implementation of these additional patrols.”

